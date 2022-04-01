Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Purchases New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,406 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

NYSE FDX opened at $231.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.68. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.