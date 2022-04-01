Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,271 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,901,008.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,150 and sold 463,105 shares valued at $6,594,392. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Shares of LAZR opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $26.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.