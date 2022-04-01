Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Takes $262,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ecolab by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 49,836 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ecolab by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 42,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

NYSE ECL opened at $176.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.21. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

