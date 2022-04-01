Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Takes $328,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $188.59 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.65 and a 200-day moving average of $207.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

