Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Valaris stock opened at $51.97 on Thursday. Valaris has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.