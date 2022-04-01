Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Valaris stock opened at $51.97 on Thursday. Valaris has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.
Valaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valaris (VAL)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.