Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) to post $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. Valero Energy posted earnings of ($1.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 203.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $11.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $8.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. American Trust bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,618,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Valero Energy by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 87,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $101.14. 128,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,072. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $103.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

