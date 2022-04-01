Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $101.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,562,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after purchasing an additional 157,838 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 66.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

