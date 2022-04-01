Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL opened at $422.85 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $335.24 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $455.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.