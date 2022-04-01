Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 512,863 Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 512,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.93% of Nouveau Monde Graphite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the third quarter worth about $280,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMG stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 4.72. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

