VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,414 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,818,000 after purchasing an additional 369,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,985,000 after purchasing an additional 630,151 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 763,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 218,407 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 114,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.24. 41,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,914. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

