Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $50,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

