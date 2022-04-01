Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,851 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,898,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.26. 311,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $403.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $350.99 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

