Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,200 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 839,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $80.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $77.60 and a one year high of $93.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,967,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,272,000. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,930.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,118 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 599,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 311,372 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $17,293,000.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

