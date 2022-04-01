Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,200 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 839,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $80.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $77.60 and a one year high of $93.26.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
