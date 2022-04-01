Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lowered by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

VO traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.20. 596,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,305. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

