Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $77.91. The stock had a trading volume of 117,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,382. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

