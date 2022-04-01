Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.487 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

VTIP stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 25,961 shares in the last quarter.

