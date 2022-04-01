Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.73. The stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,540. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.33.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.