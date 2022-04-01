Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.020-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

NYSE VEEV traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.88. 4,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,449. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.61. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,064,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Veeva Systems by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

