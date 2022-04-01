Verastem’s (VSTM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VSTM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of VSTM opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 74.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Verastem during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

