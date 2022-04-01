Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $246,545.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

