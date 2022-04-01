Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.500-$16.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Veritiv stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.95. 730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,596. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

