Verso (NYSE:VRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial lowered Verso from a top pick rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verso has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

Verso has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $786.89 million, a P/E ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.

Verso ( NYSE:VRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Verso had a positive return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verso will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new position in Verso in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,355,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

