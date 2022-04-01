Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells $36,111.51 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 14th, Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90.
Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $5.06 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65.
Several equities research analysts have commented on RBOT shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 815,170 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
