Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells $36,111.51 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90.

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $5.06 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBOT shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 815,170 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.