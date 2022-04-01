Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 3,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 409,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

RBOT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,037 shares of company stock worth $172,242.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

