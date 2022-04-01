Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) CEO Jonathan Schwefel Sells 4,585 Shares

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $36,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE VNCE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $97.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.38. Vince Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNCE. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vince during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vince by 3.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vince by 2,032.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

