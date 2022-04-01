Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) versus Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Critical Review

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) and Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Viridian Therapeutics and Laboratory Co. of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Laboratory Co. of America 0 1 8 0 2.89

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 87.94%. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus price target of $325.38, suggesting a potential upside of 23.41%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Laboratory Co. of America.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Laboratory Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -2,680.16% N/A -47.70% Laboratory Co. of America 14.75% 27.08% 13.55%

Risk and Volatility

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laboratory Co. of America has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $2.96 million 161.87 -$79.41 million ($7.69) -2.40 Laboratory Co. of America $16.12 billion 1.53 $2.38 billion $24.38 10.81

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laboratory Co. of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats Viridian Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions. The Diagnostics segment includes primary care, women’s health, specialty medicine, oncology, ACOs, and hospitals and health systems. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

