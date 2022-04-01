Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Director Buys $12,840.00 in Stock

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) Director Brian T. Zino bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $12,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE NCZ opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

