Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Visa were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $221.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

