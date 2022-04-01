Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Up 43.9% in March

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

