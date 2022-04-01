Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $50.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance traded as low as $43.25 and last traded at $43.51, with a volume of 173481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WBA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

