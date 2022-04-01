Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Shares Up 18.2%

Shares of Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating) shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 150,840 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 71,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$6.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67.
About Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR)
