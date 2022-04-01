Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,843. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 143.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 439,663 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at about $14,971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at about $10,599,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 162,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.