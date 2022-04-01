Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WRE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

NYSE:WRE opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.21 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $50,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

