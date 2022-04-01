Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Up 42.9% in March

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 184,349 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $139.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $141.22.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

