Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.94 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.96.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

