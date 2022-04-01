Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $468.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

