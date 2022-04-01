Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Barclays

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

W stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.69. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $354.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $150,080.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,777. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

