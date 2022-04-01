Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $129.52

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.52, but opened at $123.62. Wayfair shares last traded at $121.75, with a volume of 66,078 shares.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -80.86 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.69.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $150,080.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,822 shares of company stock worth $2,131,777 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

