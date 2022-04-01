Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. 873,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,338,496. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $182.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

