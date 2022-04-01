Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $817,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.55. The stock had a trading volume of 145,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,385. The firm has a market cap of $285.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $164.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

