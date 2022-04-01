Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,563,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.64. 99,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,537,802. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

