Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Zacks Earn Const Port Etf (NYSEARCA:ZECP)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zacks Earn Const Port Etf (NYSEARCA:ZECP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,000. Zacks Earn Const Port Etf accounts for about 4.7% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned approximately 53.49% of Zacks Earn Const Port Etf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Zacks Earn Const Port Etf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ZECP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. 190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. Zacks Earn Const Port Etf has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

