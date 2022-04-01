Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,033 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.23. The stock had a trading volume of 96,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,113. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.66. The company has a market cap of $370.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

