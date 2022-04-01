WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.16.

STZ stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.82. 7,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,043. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -767.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

