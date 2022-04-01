WBH Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 8,657 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,533 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $85.42. 46,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,335,551. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.83 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average is $91.54.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCIT)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.