WBH Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 8,657 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,533 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $85.42. 46,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,335,551. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.83 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average is $91.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

