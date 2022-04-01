WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,954. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.