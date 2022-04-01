WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.54. 4,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,059. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $130.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

