WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.93. 18,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,173. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

