WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 19,275 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,275 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after acquiring an additional 934,167 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,974,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,539,000.

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. 414,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,494,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

