WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,828,000 after buying an additional 295,036 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 71.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

LNT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,102. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.